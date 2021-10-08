Enjoy a taste of Sicily with this delicious yet easy pesto pasta

Chef Chris Kimball's rigatoni with pistachio, ricotta and herb pesto is the perfect summer night's dish. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Our nights are about to get much busier as many nine to fivers head back to work and school starts again. Milk Street founder Chris Kimball knows delicious yet easy dinners are key to a happy household, and his cookbook "Tuesday Nights" offers over 200 simple weeknight suppers inspired by the Mediterranean.

He joined New Day NW to share his Rigatoni with Pistachio, Ricotta, and Herb Pesto, which you can make for your family with the recipe below.

Rigatoni with Pistachio, Ricotta, and Herb Pesto

By Chris Kimball

Servings: 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound rigatoni or other short tubular pasta

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1⅓ cups whole-milk ricotta cheese

¾ cup raw pistachios, plus 2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

2 ounces Parmesan cheese (without rind), cut into 4 or 5 pieces

½ cup lightly packed fresh basil

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh chives

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to boil. Stir in the pasta and 1 tablespoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Reserve 1½ cups of the cooking water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot.

In a blender, combine the ricotta, the whole pistachios, oil, Parmesan, basil, chives, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add 1 cup of the reserved pasta water and blend until creamy, about 1 minute; the pesto should have a consistency similar to yogurt.

Pour the pesto over the pasta and stir, adding more reserved pasta water as needed so the sauce coats the noodles. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve drizzled with additional oil and sprinkled with the chopped pistachios.