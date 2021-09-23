Celebrate the upcoming hockey season with this Kraken Rum drink!

KING 5's Chris Daniels knows a thing or two about cocktails (and other drinks!) thanks to his "Drinks with Daniels" segment where he interviews local leaders, lawmakers, and change-makers in the sports world over a drink.
Daniels stopped by to talk about Kraken hockey and show us a few drinks you can throw together at your next game day party! He even spilled the juice on what his drink of choice is (hint: it's not mixed).
We made:
- (Kraken) Rum on the Rocks
- Old Fashioned
- Campari Spritz
You can watch "Drinks with Daniels" on KING 5's YouTube page.
