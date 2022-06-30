Chinese Soul Food: It’s good for the soul

Food writer and journalist Hsiao-Ching Chou stirs up Mu Shu Vegetables with Pork. Her 2 cookbooks are now out in paperback. #newdaynw

MU SHU VEGETABLES

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

Hsiao-Ching joined the show to cook Mu Shu Vegtables, a recipe from her cookbook, “Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food”.

Ingredeints:

3 teaspoons vegetable oil,

divided 2 large eggs,

beaten 2 tablespoons water

1 ½ tablespoons sweet bean sauce

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce,

plus more for serving

1 tablespoon soy sauce

8 store-bought mu shu pancakes,

defrosted 2 stalks green onions,

cut into 2-inch segments

4 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced green cabbage

½ cup julienned carrots

1 cup bean sprouts

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

⅛ teaspoon white pepper powder

Instructions:

Preheat a wok over medium heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface.

Add 1 teaspoon of the vegetable oil and heat until it starts to shimmer.

Add the eggs and scramble them, cooking until the curd is just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and transfer the eggs to a small dish and set aside.

Wipe the wok clean.

In a small bowl, combine the water, sweet bean sauce, hoisin sauce, and soy sauce. Set aside.

Set up your steamer to steam the pancakes. Steam for 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through and softened.

While the pancakes are steaming, heat the wok over high heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons vegetable oil and the green onions, and stir-fry for 10 to 15 seconds. Add the cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, and eggs, and stir to combine. Add the sauce mixture and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cabbage has softened. Add the sesame oil and white pepper powder, and toss again to combine.

Turn off the heat and transfer to a serving dish.

Serve with the pancakes on the side and hoisin sauce. Fill and roll like a burrito.