New Day Northwest

Chinese Soul Food: It’s good for the soul

Food writer and journalist Hsiao-Ching Chou stirs up Mu Shu Vegetables with Pork. Her 2 cookbooks are now out in paperback. #newdaynw

MU SHU VEGETABLES

MAKES 4 SERVINGS 

Hsiao-Ching joined the show to cook Mu Shu Vegtables, a recipe from her cookbook,  “Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food”. 

Ingredeints: 

 3 teaspoons vegetable oil,

 divided 2 large eggs,

 beaten 2 tablespoons water 

1 ½ tablespoons sweet bean sauce

 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, 

plus more for serving

 1 tablespoon soy sauce 

8 store-bought mu shu pancakes, 

defrosted 2 stalks green onions,

 cut into 2-inch segments 

4 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced green cabbage 

½ cup julienned carrots 

1 cup bean sprouts

 ¼ teaspoon sesame oil

 ⅛ teaspoon white pepper powder 

Instructions:

Preheat a wok over medium heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface.

 Add 1 teaspoon of the vegetable oil and heat until it starts to shimmer. 

Add the eggs and scramble them, cooking until the curd is just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and transfer the eggs to a small dish and set aside. 

Wipe the wok clean.

In a small bowl, combine the water, sweet bean sauce, hoisin sauce, and soy sauce. Set aside. 

Set up your steamer to steam the pancakes. Steam for 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through and softened. 

While the pancakes are steaming, heat the wok over high heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons vegetable oil and the green onions, and stir-fry for 10 to 15 seconds. Add the cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, and eggs, and stir to combine. Add the sauce mixture and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cabbage has softened. Add the sesame oil and white pepper powder, and toss again to combine. 

Turn off the heat and transfer to a serving dish.

Serve with the pancakes on the side and hoisin sauce. Fill and roll like a burrito. 

Note: To make a pork version, buy ¼ to ⅓ pounds of Chinese-style BBQ pork from an Asian market or a Chinese BBQ shop. Cut the pork into fine strips and add to the vegetables when stir-frying

