Chinese Soul Food: It’s good for the soul

MU SHU VEGETABLES
MAKES 4 SERVINGS
Hsiao-Ching joined the show to cook Mu Shu Vegtables, a recipe from her cookbook, “Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food”.
Ingredeints:
3 teaspoons vegetable oil,
divided 2 large eggs,
beaten 2 tablespoons water
1 ½ tablespoons sweet bean sauce
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce,
plus more for serving
1 tablespoon soy sauce
8 store-bought mu shu pancakes,
defrosted 2 stalks green onions,
cut into 2-inch segments
4 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced green cabbage
½ cup julienned carrots
1 cup bean sprouts
¼ teaspoon sesame oil
⅛ teaspoon white pepper powder
Instructions:
Preheat a wok over medium heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface.
Add 1 teaspoon of the vegetable oil and heat until it starts to shimmer.
Add the eggs and scramble them, cooking until the curd is just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and transfer the eggs to a small dish and set aside.
Wipe the wok clean.
In a small bowl, combine the water, sweet bean sauce, hoisin sauce, and soy sauce. Set aside.
Set up your steamer to steam the pancakes. Steam for 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through and softened.
While the pancakes are steaming, heat the wok over high heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons vegetable oil and the green onions, and stir-fry for 10 to 15 seconds. Add the cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, and eggs, and stir to combine. Add the sauce mixture and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cabbage has softened. Add the sesame oil and white pepper powder, and toss again to combine.
Turn off the heat and transfer to a serving dish.
Serve with the pancakes on the side and hoisin sauce. Fill and roll like a burrito.
Note: To make a pork version, buy ¼ to ⅓ pounds of Chinese-style BBQ pork from an Asian market or a Chinese BBQ shop. Cut the pork into fine strips and add to the vegetables when stir-frying