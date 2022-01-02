An update on Chinatown International District and this year's Lunar New Year celebrations

Jamie Lee joined New Day NW to talk about how Seattle's Chinatown International District is doing and this year's Lunar New Year celebrations. #newdaynw

Seattle's Chinatown International District (CID) is a hub for Asian immigrant-owned businesses and senior housing. Since the pandemic began, however, the neighborhood has seen a decline in business and foot traffic.

2022's Lunar New Year celebration will be the third year this holiday is celebrated differently due to the pandemic.

For more on the state of the CID and an update on this year's celebrations, Jamie Lee, director of community initiatives for Seattle's Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority joined New Day NW.