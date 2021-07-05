New seek-and-find book teaches children to identify life's everyday heroes

Author Mark K. Shriver is president of Save the Children Action Network. #newdaynw

If there's one thing the pandemic taught us, it's that there are everyday heroes all around us. From health care workers to crossing guards, those people deserve to be celebrated

Mark K. Shriver is the author of "10 Hidden Heroes," a childrens book that teaches young readers about the real-life heroes in their lives. He joins New Day NW to talk about the book and his work as president of Save The Children Action Network.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Mark K. Shriver, president of Save the Children Action Network in Washington, D.C., created the Choice Program and is a former Maryland state legislator. He is the author of "Pilgrimage: My Search for the Real Pope Francis" and the New York Times bestselling memoir, "A Good Man: Rediscovering My Father, Sargent Shriver," which received a 2013 Christopher Award. Shriver lives with his wife, Jeanne, and their three children, Molly, Tommy, and Emma, in Maryland.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "10 Hidden Heroes" helps children develop counting skills while learning ways to make the world a better place.

In this fun-filled and inspiring seek-and-find book, New York Times bestselling author and president of Save the Children Action Network, Mark K. Shriver highlights the various ways children and adults can be real-life heroes in their everyday lives. Little ones learn to count the individual heroes who shine a light on the importance of helping others whether it’s through teaching, caring for animals, protecting the environment, or keeping others from harm. Adults who read along can help their children make connections to the unseen acts of compassion that occur in their very own neighborhoods.

Illustrated with colorful drawings by Laura Watson, "10 Hidden Heroes" proves that acts of kindness and generosity can be found all around us. We just need to know where to look.