SEATTLE — Billionaire financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has pleaded "not guilty" to sex trafficking charges, as the newest investigation delves into allegations dating back years and involving victims as young as fourteen.

The unfortunate reality is that child sex trafficking is happening right here in Washington State, with causes like homelessness, domestic violence, and other circumstances beyond the victims' control. Thankfully, organizations like Bellevue-based StolenYouth have taken up the fight to put an end to child trafficking. Licensed marriage and family therapist Patty Fleischman, who is also the cofounder of StolenYouth, explains what is happening with the Epstein case and what we can do to better understand sex trafficking and the signs it may be occurring.

