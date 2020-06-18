Chief Seattle Club offers essential services to Native people experiencing homelessness

SEATTLE — For over 50 years the Native-led non-profit Chief Seattle Club has been serving Native people experiencing homelessness. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses and other organizations to close, Chief Seattle Club worked through the logistical challenges in order to provide their essential services. In this interview, Colleen Echohawk, Executive Director of Chief Seattle Club, explains how she looked to the lessons from her ancestors in order to get through these troubling times.
To learn more about Chief Seattle Club and how to support their cause, visit their website.
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.