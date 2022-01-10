Try this flavorful Filipino Pancit recipe

Pancit (cornstarch noodles):

The Chicken Supply is an extension of our home, your neighbor’s backyard party, a quick rendezvous with your best friend, a place where the food facilitates the experience. Our food is rooted in the taste and culture of the Filipino dining experience, where everyone who is anyone comes together to share a meal, a drink, a laugh, and maybe even the latest hot goss. We’re not fancy and we don’t care about courses. Tweezers are useless here and 3 stars are part of our flag and not an accolade. We cook in hopes that our food finds its way into whatever your vibe may be. Let the chicken supply you.