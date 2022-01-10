Try this flavorful Filipino Pancit recipe

We love checking out new restaurants around town. Paolo Campbell from a new Greenwood restaurant called The Chicken Supply joined New Day NW to give us a cooking lesson.
Keep up with the latest updates from The Chicken Supply on Instagram.
Pancit (cornstarch noodles):
INGREDIENTS:
- sugar
- distilled vinegar
- apple cider vinegar
- water
- lemon juice
- cherry tomatoes
- celery
- soy sauce
- red cabbage
- salt
- lemon juice
- garlic
- vegetable oil or canola oil
- cornstarch noodles
- chopped scallions
- gluten-free bread crumbs/fried chicken or fried chicken skins
For the pickling liquid, boil these together:
- sugar
- distilled vinegar
- apple cider vinegar
- water
Combine cherry tomatoes with the pickling liquid.
Combine chopped celery with soy sauce and pickling liquid.
Cornstarch noodles:
- Soak in cold water for 15 minutes
- Drain the water
- Pour in boiling water and let soak
Take red cabbage and sprinkle a good amount of salt; let that sit.
Vinaigrette for Pancit
- 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tbsp soy sauce
- a pinch of sugar
- grated garlic
- canola or vegetable oil
Mix together
- a handful of Pancit noodles
- a generous amount of salt
Add Toppings
- pickled tomatoes
- pickled soy sauced celery
- stir-fry red cabbage
- chopped scallions
- gluten-free bread crumbs/fried chicken skins
ABOUT:
The Chicken Supply is an extension of our home, your neighbor’s backyard party, a quick rendezvous with your best friend, a place where the food facilitates the experience. Our food is rooted in the taste and culture of the Filipino dining experience, where everyone who is anyone comes together to share a meal, a drink, a laugh, and maybe even the latest hot goss. We’re not fancy and we don’t care about courses. Tweezers are useless here and 3 stars are part of our flag and not an accolade. We cook in hopes that our food finds its way into whatever your vibe may be. Let the chicken supply you.
