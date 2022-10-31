This chicken enchilada verde casserole has the perfect kick

Chef Danielle Kartes joined us to share a recipe for the cheesy, saucy classic. #newdaynw

One of our favorite chefs, Danielle Kartes, joined us once again to share yet another delicious and easy recipe!

If you're craving Mexican food, this chicken enchilada verde casserole is sure to satisfy!

Chicken enchilada verde casserole

Prep time: 20-30 minutes

Bake time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Makes one 9x13 pan

INGREDIENTS:

1 rotisserie chicken meat removed and shredded

1 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Pinch of red chili flakes

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

4 cups shredded cheese

12-15 corn tortillas

Sauce

1 red onion diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-5 poblano peppers blistered, skin removed and diced

5 cloves of garlic peeled and minced

1 27 ounce can of your favorite green chili sauce

2 cups chicken stock or broth

1 bunch of cilantro chopped

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon coriander

Salt & pepper to taste

For garnish

Sour cream

Diced green onions

Hot sauce

Cilantro

DIRECTIONS

In a large mixing bowl season the shredded chicken with the spices, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set aside. In a large pot, brown the onions in olive oil and add the diced blistered poblano peppers and garlic. Sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add the canned green chili sauce, chicken broth, seasonings, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes.

To assemble:

You will make three layers of tortillas and two layers of chicken.

Sauce, tortillas, chicken, cheese, then repeat, until you’ve used all the ingredients.

Ladle 1-2 cups sauce in the bottom of the pan. Lay up to 5 corn tortillas in the bottom of the pan then top with 1/2 of the chicken and sprinkle one cup of cheese over the chicken. Ladle more sauce over top and repeat. For the final layer of tortillas cover with sauce and cheese only. Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes.

Serve with sour cream, cilantro, green onions, and hot sauce.