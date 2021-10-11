Catching up with Chef Shota Nakajima!

Seattle chef Shota Nakajima shot to foodie fame after starring in the last season of "Top Chef."
He was the runner-up and winner of the "Fan Favorite" award. Now, he's running his new restaurant on Capitol Hill called Taku!
On top of that, he's venturing into something new with his own line of teriyaki sauce!
He joined New Day NW to talk about the sauce and share a recipe that uses it.
Chili Teriyaki Eggplant by Shota Nakajima
INGREDIENTS:
- Japanese Eggplant - 3 each
- Sesame Oil - 1 tbs
- Canola oil - 1 tbs
- Chili flakes - 1 tsp
- Teriyaki sauce - 3 tbs
- Chopped Green onion - 3tbs
- Minced Ginger - 2tbs
DIRECTIONS:
- Peel the sides of eggplants in stripes so there is some skin left
- Chop up into large bite-size pieces
- Warm up a pan to medium-high and add the oils, minced ginger, and the chili flakes in and cook for 2-3 minutes
- Add the teriyaki sauce and reduce down while coating the eggplant. Add green onions into the reduced pan and let the residual heat cook it.
- Enjoy!
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.