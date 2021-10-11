Catching up with Chef Shota Nakajima!

The former "Top Chef" contestant is busy running his restaurant Taku on Capitol Hill and has started a new line of teriyaki sauce! #newdaynw

Seattle chef Shota Nakajima shot to foodie fame after starring in the last season of "Top Chef."

He was the runner-up and winner of the "Fan Favorite" award. Now, he's running his new restaurant on Capitol Hill called Taku!

On top of that, he's venturing into something new with his own line of teriyaki sauce!

He joined New Day NW to talk about the sauce and share a recipe that uses it.

Chili Teriyaki Eggplant by Shota Nakajima

INGREDIENTS:

Japanese Eggplant - 3 each

Sesame Oil - 1 tbs

Canola oil - 1 tbs

Chili flakes - 1 tsp

Teriyaki sauce - 3 tbs

Chopped Green onion - 3tbs

Minced Ginger - 2tbs

DIRECTIONS:

Peel the sides of eggplants in stripes so there is some skin left Chop up into large bite-size pieces Warm up a pan to medium-high and add the oils, minced ginger, and the chili flakes in and cook for 2-3 minutes Add the teriyaki sauce and reduce down while coating the eggplant. Add green onions into the reduced pan and let the residual heat cook it. Enjoy!