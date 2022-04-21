Chef Sandra Rocha Evanoff shares her recipe for Brazillian cod stew, moqueca baiana

Moqueca Baiana

Sandra Rocha Evanoff is from Brazil. She immigrated to the U.S with her husband eight years ago. He is a doctor and they live in Poulsbo, WA. For many years Sandra worked in retail, but she always loved to cook as a hobby. Her cooking became pretty well known around Kitsap County because she would cook her Brazilian food for various fundraisers/auctions. She kept being asked to do more and more fundraisers. Finally, she decided that she would turn it into a business. Brazil Comes to You was born three years ago. Its mission is to inspire others to eat fresh and healthy food without wasting food. It's not traditional catering because she cooks at her customer's house (on-site) and talks about her culture while she does it. A lot of the money she makes goes back into the community because she also donates/delivers meals to the local shelter. Brazil Comes to You goes anywhere even — on the camping grounds at the motor homes.