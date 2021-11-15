Chatting with chef Francisco Migoya on the science behind pizza

"Modernist Pizza" is the ultimate deep dive into one of the world’s most beloved foods. Years of research in the making, this groundbreaking book delivers the story of pizza as it’s never been told before. The team traveled to over 250 pizzerias to learn local pizza styles from the world’s best pizzaioli and performed hundreds of experiments to test long-standing pizza traditions. The result is a multivolume set that not only captures pizza’s global history, culture, and styles but also gives both professional and home pizza makers the tools to refine their skills and become an innovator of their craft.