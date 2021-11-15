We learn the best way to build a pizza!

Head chef Francisco Migoya at Modernist Cuisine in Bellevue taught us the best way to top a Roman pizza. #newdaynw

We recently checked in with the folks at Modernist Cuisine in Bellevue where they take their work very seriously. For four years, they've been on a quest to write the definitive guide on the world's most popular food — pizza.

Here are just a few stats from the book:

12,000 pizzas baked in their lab

500 experiments performed

250 pizzerias visited

We were invited to the lab where head chef Francisco Migoya taught us the best way to top a Roman pizza.