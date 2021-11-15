We learn the best way to build a pizza!

We recently checked in with the folks at Modernist Cuisine in Bellevue where they take their work very seriously. For four years, they've been on a quest to write the definitive guide on the world's most popular food — pizza.
Here are just a few stats from the book:
- 12,000 pizzas baked in their lab
- 500 experiments performed
- 250 pizzerias visited
We were invited to the lab where head chef Francisco Migoya taught us the best way to top a Roman pizza.
