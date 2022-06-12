Try this 'cheesy' vegan breakfast bake

One way to keep yourself healthy is by eating well.
We invited our friend Amy Webster from Rainy Day Vegan to share a recipe for her vegan breakfast bake!
"Cheesy" Breakfast Bake
By Amy Webster | Rainy Day Vegan
Servings: 10-12
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 60 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil (or olive oil), divided
- ½ onion, chopped
- ½ green pepper, chopped
- 12-14 ounces vegan sausage, ground or chopped, (Impossible or Lightlife brands work great)
- 2 cups frozen hash browns or 8 frozen hash brown patties, thawed
- 1 cup vegan cheese shreds, cheddar or preferred flavor
- 2 (12 ounce) bottles Just Egg, liquid vegan egg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in halves
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350℉ and grease 9x13 casserole dish with 2 tablespoons of the oil.
- Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and green pepper. Cook for 2 minutes, until softened, then add the vegan sausage. Crumble or break up as it cooks. Continue to cook for 5-10 minutes until the sausage is cooked through and lightly browned, stirring continuously.
- Evenly spread hash browns to the bottom of the greased casserole dish. Top with vegan cheese, spread out evenly. Add sausage mixture evenly then pour Just Egg over the top. Sprinkle salt and pepper then add tomato halves scattered around the top.
- Bake uncovered for 30 minutes and rotate and bake for 30 more minutes or until Just Egg is cooked through and firm to touch. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!
