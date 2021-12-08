These cheesy chicken taquitos will feed a crowd!

Food blogger Christy Denney shares her favorite recipes for busy families in her cookbook "Scrumptious." #newdaynw

It's always fun to get together with friends and family! Of course, that means serving up delicious food and drinks.

In her cookbook "Scrumptious," blogger Christy Denney shares recipes for busy families and for feeding a crowd of friends!

Cheesy Chicken Taquitos

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes | Serves: 16

I cook more than the average person, so there’s always food up for grabs on my counter. Seeing what my neighbor kids and family eat first is an easy way to see what’s popular. These cheesy chicken taquitos always go in minutes. They have a spicy, cheesy inside and a crispy baked tortilla outside.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 1/2 cups shredded Pepper Jack cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup salsa

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

16 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

kosher salt

Toppings

sour cream

guacamole

pico de gallo

chopped cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, cream cheese, salsa, lime juice, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, and salt. Spread 2 tablespoons of filling on the lower third of a tortilla. Roll up tightly and place on baking sheet seam side down. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling. Brush tops of tortillas with butter and sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until taquitos are golden brown and crispy. Cut in half and top with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and chopped cilantro.

Scrumptious Tip: A fun way to present this dish is in a two-layered ring that people can pull apart, like shown in the picture. To create the rings, cut the taquitos in half and layer in two circles before baking. Sprinkling an extra 1/2 cup cheese between the layers helps keep them together. Bake as directed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Christy Denney is the author of the popular food blog "The Girl Who Ate Everything," which is filled with a wide-variety of tried-and-true recipes. Her test kitchen now includes her five children and her husband, who played thirteen years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Christy worked for General Mills as a writer and recipe developer as well as seven years in the Betty Crocker Food-Styling Kitchens. In addition, she played the viola for ten years so music is a big part of her life. Thus, she can usually be found in the kitchen with the tunes cranking. She now lives in Utah.