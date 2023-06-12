CheBogz bringing Filipino cuisine back to Beacon Hill

SEATTLE — A new restaurant with roots in the Beacon Hill community is about to open. CheBogz will serve up delicious Filipino cuisine right in the heart of north Beacon Hill.
CheBogz’ owner, Patrixia Paraiso, joined New Day to cook crispy Kare Kare, a Filipino stew with a savory peanut sauce.
Grilled Pork Sisig
Ingredients
Marinade
- 1 lb (453.6 g) pork butt
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
Sisig
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp garlic (~10 cloves) minced
- 2 tbsp vinegar
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- ¾ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 c red onion (~ ½ medium onion) chopped
Directions
Marinade
- Slice pork butt into 1/2 inch thick slices.
- Marinate sliced pork in 1/2 cup soy sauce.
- Let meat rest in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
Grilling
- Drain meat from marinate to get rid of excess liquid from marinate.
- Heat the charcoal/propane/electric grill and then grill your marinated pork butt on medium to medium high heat, until the meat has a nice chargrill texture without being completely blackened.
Sisig
Place the meat onto a cutting board and chop them up into small pieces, about ¼ of an inch sized.
In a heated cast iron pan over the grill (or over medium on the stove), add the vegetable oil and saute the garlic for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add the chopped meat and stir. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the meat begins to crisp on the edges. Move the pan off the grill or stove.
Add the onions, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, and pepper and stir with the meat and garlic. Immediately transfer to a serving container like a sizzling platter.
Serve with more calamansi or limes and enjoy.