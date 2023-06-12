CheBogz bringing Filipino cuisine back to Beacon Hill

Place the meat onto a cutting board and chop them up into small pieces, about ¼ of an inch sized.

In a heated cast iron pan over the grill (or over medium on the stove), add the vegetable oil and saute the garlic for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add the chopped meat and stir. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the meat begins to crisp on the edges. Move the pan off the grill or stove.