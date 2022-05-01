Chatting with the Kraken fan that went viral

Nadia Popovici made headlines when the story of how she delivered some potentially life-saving advice to a Canucks assistant equipment manager went viral. #newdaynw

One of the best Kraken stories this inaugural season happened off the ice.

On New Year's Day, an assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks wrote a letter asking for help tracking down a Kraken fan who gave him some life-saving advice.

His post went viral, and that very day at a rematch between the Kraken and the Canucks, Brian "Red" Hamilton reunited with Nadia Popovici.

Popovici is a specialist at a suicide prevention hotline and she was shocked to find out after working a long night that she was the talk of social media. She joined New Day NW to talk about the experience.