Chatting with the Kraken fan that went viral

One of the best Kraken stories this inaugural season happened off the ice.
On New Year's Day, an assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks wrote a letter asking for help tracking down a Kraken fan who gave him some life-saving advice.
His post went viral, and that very day at a rematch between the Kraken and the Canucks, Brian "Red" Hamilton reunited with Nadia Popovici.
Popovici is a specialist at a suicide prevention hotline and she was shocked to find out after working a long night that she was the talk of social media. She joined New Day NW to talk about the experience.
