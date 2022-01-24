Longtime character actor Tom Skerritt talks first leading role

Tom Skerritt is an actor who has graced our movie and television screens for five decades.
For most of his career, Skerritt played supporting roles in some unforgettable films from "Alien" to "Steel Magnolias," and of course, "Top Gun."
But now, well into his 80s, Skerritt has shifted into a new role — leading man in the film "East of the Mountains." He joined New Day NW from his home in Seattle for a chat.
About "East of the Mountains"
Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt) is a retired heart surgeon and recent widower who learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one — not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino). Instead, he travels back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with only his dog in tow. But the journey does not go as planned; the familiar landscape triggers memories and a connection with a kind stranger (Annie Gonzalez) inspires new insight. Based on David Guterson's best-selling novel and unfolding against the scenic vistas of the Columbia Basin, this compelling character study offers a long-overdue showcase for one of cinema's greatest treasures.
