SEATTLE — Chanel Reynolds founded Get Your Shit Together in 2013 after she lost her husband in a devastating accident. She compiled information and checklists in her online resource and shared them so other people might be better prepared, or have somewhere to find the information they need when the need it the most. The checklists include The 'Before" Checklists, basic things that if she had done them before the accident would have made her life easier, and the "After" Checklist to, "Help think through what to do when you don’t know what to do".

Today, we talk with Chanel about her first book, What Matters Most, in which she tells "The whole story of what happened, what I wish I’d done and what you can do to be less screwed when life goes sideways and what can help before and after the shit hits the fan. It’s all in there".

She joins us today to tell her personal story and why being prepared is important at any age.

