SEATTLE — Bruce Carlson from AARP is here with some good news! For the third year in a row, Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, and AARP Washington are coming together to hire hundreds of people to work part-time at sporting and entertainment events.

Both CenturyLink Field and the Seattle Seahawks recognize that older workers are among the best stadium employees. CenturyLink needs to fill part-time positions in all stadium roles for Seahawks games, Sounders games, concerts, special events. They also have concerts in the WaMu Theater which is attached to the stadium. Roles include ushers, concessions, cooks, suite attendants, guest services, bartenders, security, and also supervisors for those areas.

Jobs are part-time (up to 30 hrs a month max) and flexible. The positions are intended for retirees who want to get out and do something fun and social and earn some extra money, or could also be a second job for people 50+ not retired.

CenturyLink Field will be holding special hiring days throughout the summer and fall. You can see more info on the jobs all the opportunities at the CenturyLink Field employment website. Apply online and you'll be contacted for next steps.

This segment sponsored by AARP. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.