SEATTLE — As people live longer, diseases like Alzheimer's and related dementia can progressively destroy brain cells, impacting our behavior and independence. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s and related dementia is expected to triple over the next 30 years in the United States and worldwide.

The Center for Healthy Aging at Virginia Mason aims to improve the health of patients with these diseases through preventative care, treatment, and education, and offer shared medical appointments for patients and family members.

Dr. Nancy Isenberg, Medical Director of the Center for Healthy Aging is here to talk about cognitive diseases and answer questions about what patients can expect. She gave us some specific preventative measures we can all take to promote positive cognitive health:

Exercise 30 minutes 5 days weekly. Include strength training, balance, and stretching

Sleep 7 hours per night

Eat a Mediterranean diet

Be a lifelong learner and stay mentally active as you age. Examples of ways to do this are reading, writing, doing crossword puzzles, playing board or card games, engaging in group discussions, and playing music.

Connect with family, friends, and the outdoors. Evidence suggests strong social connections is as important as diet and exercise for our health.

Develop a positive mindset and take steps to manage your stress

