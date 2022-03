Geoffrey Castle is performing again in the St. Patrick's Celebration concert, after a 2-year hiatus. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Celtic Violinist Geoffrey Castle returns to the Seattle area to perform his St. Patrick's Celebration Concert. COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic meant canceled events and venues.

Castle will perform at the Historic Everett Theatre March 17 as well as the Kirkland Performance Center March 18.

He joined New Day NW to perform for us!