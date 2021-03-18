Celebrating Women's History Month: Rising up together

SEATTLE — "If we're going to get to that place, we need to do it together."

March marks Women's History Month, which makes now a perfect time to gather virtually and discuss how women have paved the way and how we can encourage young girls to be their strongest, most authentic selves. KING 5 reporter Vanessa Misciagna and Empowerment Coach Lindsey Jackson joined Amity to talk about their mentors as well as what more we can do to help promote the success of all women.