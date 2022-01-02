Celebrating Lunar New Year

We chat with community members, cookbook authors, and friends to learn about and celebrate Lunar New Year. #newdaynw

Chatting about what it means to be Asian American

An update on Chinatown International District and this year's Lunar New Year celebrations

What does it mean to celebrate Lunar New Year?

What does it mean to celebrate Lunar New Year? :

While January first marks the new year on the Gregorian calendar and is celebrated around the world, Lunar New Year is an even bigger celebration in the East and across Asia. There is no set date, but it usually occurs between mid-January and mid-February based on the Moon's cycle.

Lunar New Year is a celebration of luck and prosperity. It is one of the most important holidays for communities with a strong Asian presence.

Did you know that it's celebrated by 15 countries around the world (about three billion people)? That's ten times the total population of the United States!

Maki Shieh, President & CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame, joined New Day NW to talk more about Lunar New Year.

About Asian Hall of Fame: