Celebrating Lunar New Year
We chat with community members, cookbook authors, and friends to learn about and celebrate Lunar New Year. #newdaynw
While January first marks the new year on the Gregorian calendar and is celebrated around the world, Lunar New Year is an even bigger celebration in the East and across Asia. There is no set date, but it usually occurs between mid-January and mid-February based on the Moon's cycle.
Lunar New Year is a celebration of luck and prosperity. It is one of the most important holidays for communities with a strong Asian presence.
Did you know that it's celebrated by 15 countries around the world (about three billion people)? That's ten times the total population of the United States!
Maki Shieh, President & CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame, joined New Day NW to talk more about Lunar New Year.
About Asian Hall of Fame:
Established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round programs culminate in an Induction Ceremony that has celebrated martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Fundraising awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs, and early-career fellows.
Learn how to make spring rolls!:
Foods play a very prominent role in Lunar New Year. For some, it's all about noodles!
Spring rolls are also a popular food eaten during the holiday. Hsiao-Ching Chou, author of cookbooks "Chinese Soul Food" and "Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food," joined New Day NW to share how to make them!
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Makes about 1 dozen
From "Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food" by Hsiao-Ching Chou
During Lunar New Year, people serve spring rolls to represent wealth and prosperity.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 small bundle bean thread noodles, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes to reconstitute
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying
- 2 ½ cups thinly sliced Chinese cabbage
- 1 medium carrot, cut into thin, 2-inch long strips (about ¾ cup)
- 6 medium fresh or dried shiitake mushrooms (if using dried, soak in warm water to reconstitute), thinly sliced
- 2 stalks green onions, finely chopped
- ¼ cup water
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- Kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
- 1 package 8-inch spring roll wrappers, such as Wei-Chuan or TYJ brands
- 1 egg, beaten
- Condiments such as sweet-and-sour sauce, soy sauce, or sweet chili sauce, for serving
DIRECTIONS
- Drain the bean thread. Cut the bean thread bundle into 3 to 4 segments so the noodles aren’t whole but also aren’t too short.
- In a wok or large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and bean sprouts, and stir-fry the vegetables for 1 minute, or until the cabbage has cooked through. Add the bean thread, water, and soy sauce, stir to combine, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bean thread has absorbed the sauce. Add salt to taste. Drizzle with sesame oil and add the cilantro, if using. Give everything a good toss to combine. Transfer the filling to a large bowl and set aside to cool for a few minutes.
- Position a sheet of spring roll wrapper with a corner toward you so that it’s like a diamond. Place about ¼ cup filling about 2 inches above the bottom corner of the wrapper. Fold the bottom corner up over the filling and roll about halfway up. Fold the right-side “flap” over the filling, then the left side. Brush the top flap with egg and then finish rolling to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
- In a deep pan, add about 1 ½ inches of vegetable oil, and heat over medium-high
- Heat to 375 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer. Adjust temperature as needed to maintain an even heat. In two batches, fry the rolls for 2 minutes per side, or until the skin is evenly brown. If the skin browns too quickly, then the oil is too hot. Adjust the stove as needed. Serve immediately with a selection of condiments.
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Bellevue Square 🧧:
Lunar New Year is a big celebration around the world where people gather with their families and have feasts.
"We even celebrate the New Year from January to May or April," shared Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle. "But now, because COVID, people kind of don't want to get together. So, we switch more events to online."
The online celebration features dance, martial arts, and music performances. If you're looking for some ways to celebrate in person, here are a few options at Bellevue Square:
-Get a red envelope at Bellevue Square Guest Services. If you are 18 or older, you can claim a lucky lunar card by Feb. 6th, 2022.
-Check out the traditional costumes exhibition and Lunar New Year decorations.
-Pose in front of the Lunar New Year backdrop.
An update on Chinatown International District and this year's Lunar New Year celebrations:
Seattle's Chinatown International District (CID) is a hub for Asian immigrant-owned businesses and senior housing. Since the pandemic began, however, the neighborhood has seen a decline in business and foot traffic.
2022's Lunar New Year celebration will be the third year this holiday is celebrated differently due to the pandemic.
For more on the state of the CID and an update on this year's celebrations, Jamie Lee, director of community initiatives for Seattle's Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority joined New Day NW.
These baked goods are great for celebrating Lunar New Year:
One way to celebrate the Lunar New Year is with delicious baked treats.
Kat Lieu, author of the new book "Modern Asian Baking at Home," joined New Day NW To talk more about great baked goods that are perfect for celebrating the Lunar New Year. Lieu also runs the Instagram account, Subtle Asian Baking.
Catching up with Michelle Li:
Former KING 5 anchor Michelle Li gained support from around the world after sharing a viewer's racist comment on social media.
Chatting about what it means to be Asian American:
Amity chats with New Day producer Joseph Suttner, multimedia editor Gloria Angelin, and KING 5 anchor Mimi Jung about what it means to be Asian American.
