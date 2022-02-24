Celebrating Black History Month

We spoke to community members, healthcare experts, and more in celebration of Black History Month and the accomplishments of Black leaders both past and present.

Six Black STEM heroes you should know about

Legacy of 'The Facts' publisher lives on as new voices in media amplify his contributions

"It feels good to be part of and to carry the legacy that my dad had started," Beaver said. "I wish he was here to see that, you know? I'll have to talk to him!"

"I tell Marla Beaver all the time, I hope we are doing her father's legacy justice. I hope we are working hard enough. I hope we are creating enough opportunities for other people," Salisbury shared.

The bylines may have changed over the years, but the FACTS remains a family business with a rich history generations can draw from for inspiration.

"We are all self-taught and the beauty of that is that we have been able to sustain," Chardonnay Beaver said.

The UW Student writes a column for the newspaper, called W.O.W. by Char. (Words of Wisdom)

Mr. Beaver's granddaughter is also following in her trailblazing family's footsteps.

"It is such an honor and a pleasure to have you and your family here in our studios today. Ever since I was a little kid, the legacy of Mr. Beaver loomed large. We literally stand upon these very broad shoulders and here we were 60 years ago, he started "The Facts", helped my dad get into business. Here I am at Converge, my son is studying broadcasting at Loyola," Salisbury shared with Marla.

So when Omari invited the Beaver family to his studio for a new project, he first wanted to say thank you.

"You will never find us saying we got here by ourselves. We didn't."

Salisbury said he would not be where he is today without Beaver blazing the trail and lifting others up, like his father.

"My first question was, 'what are you going to do for black people?'. And that's the importance of being there. If we weren't there, who was going to ask that question?" Salisbury shared.

And right after the swearing in of Seattle's new Mayor, it was Omari who got the first question.

KING 5 Interviewed him after his investigative reporting led to a discovery that the Seattle police department used a legal, but uncommon ruse during the Black Lives Matter protest of 2020.

"When I returned to the U.S. in 2016, I knew there was a gap in our community and one of the biggest gaps was delivery of content in a video format," Salisbury explained.

After graduating from college, he traveled the world working in media.

"One of the first jobs my dad had was a staff photographer at "The Facts" newspaper. My father's dream was to open a photography studio and Mr. Beaver is the one who put my dad in business," Salisbury shared.

Omari Salisbury, with Converge Media, credits Beaver for planting the seeds that got him here.

And while Beaver, the founder and publisher has been gone for 30 years, his legacy continues to expand.

It's been 61 years, making "The Facts" the oldest Seattle newspaper serving the black community.

In January of 1992, he passed away. Fitzgerald's wife, Elizabeth Beaver, kept "The Facts" going, and her daughters Marla and LaVonne eventually picked up the torch.

Marla was just a little girl when she started working for her dad and his newspaper. For many years, she watched and learned. But she never imagined those skills would come in handy so soon in life.

"He picks up where the daily news drops off. That was his thing," his daughter Marla Beaver shared. "It's always been positive news."

When Fitzgerald Beaver arrived in Seattle, he noticed it no longer had a newspaper that catered to the black community.

Legacy of 'The Facts' publisher lives on as new voices in media amplify his contributions

Inspired by her father, who was financially unable to finish his degree, Daly became the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry. Her research significantly contributed to our understanding of heart attacks and lung disease. In addition, her trailblazing research helped advance our understanding of how diet affects cardiovascular health and the circulatory system.

Ezerioha is the CEO and chief engineer of his company, Bisimoto Engineering. At the age of 15, he attended the Anambra State University of Technology to study petrochemical engineering. After a year of studies in West Africa, he graduated with honors in applied and natural science associate degrees and obtained his bachelor's in chemical engineering and engineering management from California State University. After a decade of pharmaceutical research and sales, he opened Bisimoto Engineering, focusing on design, manufacturing, and sales of high-performance parts for motorsports. He has been involved in import drag racing and has built and driven the fastest carbureted front-wheel-drive vehicle in the world.

As an ecologist, Wynn-Grant has an expertise in uncovering how human activity influences carnivore behavior and ecology. Working in the central coast of California, she is studying the unique ecology of carnivores in coastal zones as well as the role of protected areas in connectivity of high-quality habitat for large carnivores. She is a research fellow with National Geographic Society focusing on carnivore conservation in partnership with the American Prairie Reserve and a visiting scientist position at the American Museum of Natural History.

Stephanie D. Wilson is a veteran of three spaceflights: STS-121 in 2006, STS-120 in 2007, and STS-131 in 2010 and has logged more than 42 days in space. She is a member of the Artemis Team, a select group of astronauts charged with focusing on the development and training efforts for early Artemis missions. She has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from Harvard University, Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from University of Texas at Austin, and did her graduate research on control and modeling of large, flexible space structures sponsored by NASA Graduate Student Researchers Fellowship.

Mae could have been a dancer, but she always wanted to be an astronaut. Entering college at age 16, she earned degrees in chemistry, Afro-American studies, and medicine. But space still called, so Mae applied to NASA. She became the first African American woman in space as crew on the shuttle Endeavour and then formed a company to develop technologies that improve everyday life.

A curious child, Johnson experimented by taking things apart to figure out how they worked. Once, he nearly burned his house down trying to create rocket fuel. Johnson became an engineer working on the stealth bomber program for the Air Force and on nuclear propulsion systems for NASA. But the inventions he is most famous for are the Super Soaker and Nerf toy gun!

Holly Duskin, digital learning manager at Pacific Science Center, joined New Day NW to highlight six examples of Black figures in STEM who have made outstanding contributions to their field. Plus, she shared a science activity that parents can do with their kids at home to further explore these stories.

That's why the Pacific Science Center works to amplify Black voices all year long.

From understanding diet and cardiovascular health to inventing the Super Soaker and engineering nuclear propulsion for NASA, Black people have made countless contributions in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM.)

Six Black STEM heroes you should know about

Social taboos that prevent discussions of mental health issues, the lack of Black mental healthcare professionals, and even problems with health insurance coverage for therapists that make it financially prohibitive to seek care are just a few of the contributing factors that prevent Black people from seeking treatment.

In addition to mental health challenges, many in the Black community may face both generational trauma that comes with the Black Experience in America and barriers to getting the care they need.

The mental health of many Americans has come to light in recent years, especially with the impact of the pandemic.

Just as we all have to take care of the health of our bodies, it's important to take care of the health of our minds.

There is no single solution. That's why Dr. Nwando Anyaoku , chief health equity officer at Swedish, joined New Day NW to talk about why the whole community needs to be involved.

While strides have been made toward improving the system, so much more is needed to make access to quality healthcare equitable. According to Century Foundation, African Americans still experience illness at extremely high rates and have lower life expectancy than other racial and ethnic groups.

The term ‘health inequity’ is often used to refer to avoidable differences in health between different groups of people. These widespread differences are the result of unfair systems that negatively affect people’s living conditions, access to healthcare, and overall health status.

Disparity in health care experience based on race and socioeconomic position is not a new concern. In fact, the history of healthcare in the United States is filled with medical mistreatment and malpractice on the basis of race.

The importance of intersectionality in the Black queer community :

During Black History Month we celebrate the history and achievements of the Black community, but also embrace the challenges that lay ahead. Many agree that another important part of this time is recognizing how vast, diverse, and multi-dimensional the Black community is.

That's why Alanna Francis from Three Dollar Bill Cinema and Isabella Price from Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute joined New Day NW to talk about intersectionality.

"We really recognize how vast the Black community is when we start talking about intersectionality," Francis said.

From people identifying as Queer to those experiencing homelessness, those living with varying abilities, and people with corporate or nonprofit careers, Francis elaborated, that intersectionality allows us to see how beautiful those differences make us.

Through the perspective of intersectionality, we are able to recognize that without all these parts of the community, bringing about desired change and coming together is not possible, she said.

Intersectionality is a way for many to create community in a variety of spaces while honoring everyone's differences, Francis said. It is used as a way of highlighting everyone's differences that also overlap across identities.

"We are all this entire web of humans across this beautiful space," she said.

At the intersection of Black and Queer

The queer community is very diverse, so when it comes to the Black queer community, everyone in this intersection of identity has different experiences.

"There's a lot to learn," Francis said. "Not any one person is going to be able to tell you exactly what it is like to be Black and to be queer."

The lack of any common or uniform experience by people in the Black queer community opens up a wide opportunity for those in the community to discuss and build what it means to celebrate who they are, she said.

Part of that conversation, Francis said, is to talk about where additional resources and conversations can be invested.

This conversation includes figuring out which spaces and cultural contexts this community is able to be in and occupy.

"Where are we able to be? Where are we able to really take power and dance and create art and create films and bring in more people and celebrate our foods and mix up how we’re able to work in spaces and how we’re able to really maintain this trajectory of queerness and transness in our communities,” she elaborated.

To spotlight all of these topics and further the conversation, Isabella and Alanna recently held a film event with works that tell the stories of characters with these experiences.

Recommended Films

"We want to be invested in"

When asked about her hopes for the Black queer community in the future, Isabella said she hopes for not only the health and safety of the people in the community but for a quality of life that runs much deeper.

"The things that I hope are for not only our health and our safety, which has always kind of been secondary in culture, in government, in society," she said, "I'm talking about our mental health, our sexual health, I'm talking about our physical health."

Isabella wants the people of her community to do more than just survive; she wants them to thrive as people.

In order for people in the Black queer community to express themselves, have the jobs they want, and live the lives they want, a sense of safety is required, she said.

Isabella explained that every Black queer person lives in fear of being able to enter the spaces of everyday life, including bars and bathrooms.

"Every single section of your life is lived in such fear and I wish for us to be free of fear," she said. "I wish for us to be able to live authentically; beautiful, big, open, wide lives because so much of our culture is based on queerness."

Isabella went on to note that many elements of culture that most love and enjoy have roots and inspiration from Black queer culture including fashion, music, dance moves, and more.

"We want the same kind of love that you give to our culture, to our vibratiousness, to our vibrancy, to drag queens," she explained. "We want that back."