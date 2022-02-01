Celebrate Lunar New Year at Bellevue Square 🧧

You can also find dance, music, and martial arts performances to view online! #newdaynw

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Lunar New Year is a big celebration around the world where people gather with their families and have feasts.

"We even celebrate the New Year from January to May or April," shared Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle. "But now, because COVID, people kind of don't want to get together. So, we switch more events to online."

The online celebration features dance, martial arts, and music performances. If you're looking for some ways to celebrate in person, here are a few options at Bellevue Square:

-Get a red envelope at Bellevue Square Guest Services. If you are 18 or older, you can claim a lucky lunar card by Feb. 6th, 2022.

-Check out the traditional costumes exhibition and Lunar New Year decorations.

-Pose in front of the Lunar New Year backdrop.