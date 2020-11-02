SEATTLE — Dr. Cary Waterhouse of the Lake Union Veterinary Clinic discusses using CBD/Hemp products on your pet, and answers viewers questions about foot chewing, paw licking ear cleaning, and pets that are picky eaters.

Dr. Waterhouse says that before you use CBD/Hemp products on your pet, talk to your vet. While the products are available, their legitimacy and safety, largely, has not been tested and the FDA hasn't taken a stand on how the products should be classified.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.