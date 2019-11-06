SEATTLE — Zackary Lystedt was just 13 years old when he was injured in a middle school football game in 2006. Lystedt returned the game, however, unknowingly suffering from a concussion the entire second half of the game.

It was later discovered that Zack was suffering from Second Impact Syndrome, where his brain endured a second concussion before the initial one healed. Because he returned to the game so quickly, he suffered from bleeding in his brain and strokes.

In an attempt to keep student athletes safer and educate coaches and players on concussion symptoms, then-Governor Christine Gregoire signed the Zackary Lystedt Law in 2009, prohibiting young athletes suspected of sustaining a concussion from returning to the game without the approval of a licensed healthcare provider.

10 years later, Zack and his father Victor return to New Day to catch up and talk about life after this traumatic event.

