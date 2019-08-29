SEATTLE — Comedian Jo Koy had us in tears when he visited us last year, so it's no surprise he won the prestigious Just For Laughs honor for Standup Comedian of the Year.

He's back in the Pacific Northwest on his Just Kidding World Tour and performing a sold-out show at the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom tonight, but not before making a return visit to New Day Northwest.

Jo Koy's show at the Snoqualmie Casino might be sold out, but there's lots of top tier talent performing all year long. Zepparella – “Charity Rocks” closes out their summer concert series this weekend, and Tesla hits the stage on 8/31.

To console yourself for missing out on tickets to Jo's show tonight, you can catch Jo Koy: Coming in Hot on Netflix or peruse his YouTube Channel and laugh your butt off.

