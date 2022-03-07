Seattle fashion blogger shares 4 tips for mastering the art of the Instagram photo

Carolyn Yuen Marino joined New Day NW to share her advice for having quality Instagram photos. 📷 #newdaynw

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms available.

With so much great photography on the app, it makes sense that many try to achieve an aesthetically pleasing account. However, it can be tricky to find the best angles and filters to make your selfies and artistic photos shine. If your Instagram feed needs a little help, we got advice from a true pro.

Carolyn Yuen Marino is a fashion blogger, Seattle Public Schools educator, and Instagram influencer. She joined New Day NW to give us a lesson in the art of Instagram.

4 tips for better Instagram photos:

Get an Instagram partner

Carolyn attributes many of her great pictures to having a really great 'Instagram husband,' or a photographer friend who has the patience to try a ton of different shots. “That will go a long way,” she said. Carolyn suggested making specific requests about how you want the picture shot; for example, asking to have the picture taken further back, trying it from specific angles. Communicating your needs is very important when having someone take your pictures, even when it’s a stranger. Set up the shot you have in mind for the person taking your picture.

Variety

Switch up the angles of pictures in your feed. Your Instagram is a representation of you, so you having a variety of pictures that represent everything about you keeps it fresh. You can have a mix of close-up selfies, environmental pictures of you in the background of a place you’re exploring, and a flat lay of items you are loving. Carolyn said variety is a great way to keep your feed interesting.

Framing

To Carolyn, framing is everything. She recommends knowing the purpose of your photo and environment. If there’s a message you want to convey, such as an outfit or environment you want to come through, think about the frame that would complement that message. For example, if you have an edgier outfit, try testing an angle from below to capture the full outfit. For environmental shots when you’re traveling and want to feature the background more, make yourself smaller in the frame or place yourself on the side to give attention to your environment.

Filters

A little editing goes a long way. Carolyn’s favorite photo editing app is the Snow app. While you can get carried away with the editing on this app, Carolyn likes it because of the abundance of natural filters. You can brighten up spots to change the lighting and give the message you want. You can make the picture more airy, saturate the colors, edit details, and even photoshop if necessary.