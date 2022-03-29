Creating a capsule wardrobe for Spring

With the arrival of Spring comes warmer weather, so it might be time to start clearing out those knit sweaters and scarves to make room for something lighter.

Cleaning out our closets can be a daunting task, but thankfully we have experts like Carolyn Yuen Marino, who joined New Day to talk about creating a capsule wardrobe. From her own tips to some from the queen of decluttering, Marie Kondo, Carolyn has all the knowledge to help your outfits get a fresh start this Spring.