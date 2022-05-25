Capitol Hill's Cook Weaver shares a Kimchi Bolognese recipe

Chef Zac Reynolds shows us the fusion dish in studio! #newdaywnw

There is a restaurant in North Capitol Hill that's putting an Asian twist on an Italian classic.

Zac Reynolds from Cook Weaver joined the show to demonstrate how to make kimchi Bolognese.

Kimchi Bolognese cream noodle recipe

Cream noodle recipe

1 1/2 cup rice flour

1 cup plus 3 tbsp tapioca flour

2 cups half and half

3/4 tbsp salt

Method for making cream rice noodles

1. Put half and half into a large mixing bowl and add dry ingredients on top. Mix thoroughly with a whisk.

2. Pass the batter through a fine-meshed sieve and press any clumps through the sieve.

3. Set up a steamer with water and bring to a boil.

4. In an eighth sheet pan ladle in two 4 oz ladles of the batter and steam for seven minutes. Make sure the pan with the batter is into the steamer level. This will ensure an even noodle. If you don't have an eighth sheet pan pie pan may work but the noodles will be different lengths and you may have to adjust the volume of batter you are using. I like a pretty thick noodle because it has a nice chewiness.

5. After seven minutes of steaming, remove the noodle pan from the steamer and then in a similar or second pan start a second noodle while the first cools. After the first cools it can be removed from the pan and placed on a piece of pan sprayed wax paper. You will stack all the noodles like this until you are out of batter. Then all the noodles will be placed on the cooking pan to wrap and store for later use.

6. The noodles will store wrapped in plastic wrap for up to a week.

Kimchi Bolognese recipe

1 pound fatty ground pork

1 cup store-bought Napa cabbage kimchi

1/2 of a 28 oz can of San Marzano tomatoes

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

Method for making sauce

1. In a heavy bottom saucepan brown the ground pork until browned.

2. While pork is browning, grind kimchi in a food processor to a fine chop, remove the container and then puree tomatoes in the processor and remove to a container.

3. After the pork is sufficiently browned, pour out half of the grease, return to heat, add kimchi and saute for two minutes, add milk and tomato puree and cook for forty minutes at a simmer and reduce to a thick sauce.

4. Add the cream and cook on high watching closely and reduce again to desired thick consistency.

5. Keep warm to add to noodles.

Assembling Bolognese cream noodle dish

1 cream noodle per serving

1/4 cup kimchi Bolognese per serving

microplane grated good Italian parmesan cheese

1/4 cup loose packed whole basil

1. When you are ready to make a meal, remove a noodle (one noodle per person) and cut into 6 ribbons with a pizza cutter or knife.

2. In a non-stick pan add a little olive oil and start sautéing the cut noodles until they get a bit crispy.

3. Add the warmed kimchi pork Bolognese and toss with pasta.

4. Toss with basil and spoon into a pasta bowl.

5. Top with a lot of parmesan.