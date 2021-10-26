Comedian Ron James shares stories of his career in new book

Canadian comedian Ron James' new book, "All Over The Map," is about his life on the road with a beautiful message about following life's bliss. #newdaynw

The border between Canada and the U.S. is currently scheduled to reopen to non-essential travel next month. For some, that may still seem like a long wait.

For those needing a fix of Canada sooner, Canadian comedian Ron James joined New Day NW to share hilarious stories about his comedy career, tales from the road, and a beautiful message about following life's bliss, which are detailed in his new book, "All Over the Map."