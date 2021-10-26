x
New Day Northwest

Comedian Ron James shares stories of his career in new book

Canadian comedian Ron James' new book, "All Over The Map," is about his life on the road with a beautiful message about following life's bliss. #newdaynw
Canadian comedian, Ron James joined New Day NW to talk about his new book, "All Over The Map."

The border between Canada and the U.S. is currently scheduled to reopen to non-essential travel next month. For some, that may still seem like a long wait.

For those needing a fix of Canada sooner, Canadian comedian Ron James joined New Day NW to share hilarious stories about his comedy career, tales from the road, and a beautiful message about following life's bliss, which are detailed in his new book, "All Over the Map."

