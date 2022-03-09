Try this potato salad recipe from a Southern cooking icon

Carrie Morrey, founder of Hot Little Biscuit, joined New Day NW to share her herbed fingerling potatoes recipe. #newdaynw

Every good Southern cook has a biscuit and potato salad recipe in their arsenal.

Luckily, Carrie Morey has tons of recipes to share. She is the founder of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit and the author of the cookbook "Hot Little Suppers."

Carrie joined New Day NW to share her delectable Herbed Fingerling Potatoes recipe.

Herbed Fingerling Potatoes

This is Carrie's version of an updated potato salad, without the mayo overload. What she loves about fingerling potatoes is how they come in so many different sizes, shapes, and colors, which makes them visually appealing and interesting. The key to success with this recipe is using one of the big stainless steel bowls she mentioned in the biscuit chapter and having it out and prepped for when the potatoes come out of the oven. You want the potatoes hot when you coat them in the herbs. This dish tastes even better the next day.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fingerling potatoes

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 /4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley, divided

2 green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

Salt and freshly ground coarse black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise, then place them on the baking sheet. Toss them with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Roast the potatoes for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown and fork tender.

3. While the potatoes are roasting, in a large bowl combine the mayonnaise with 1 tablespoon of the thyme, 1 tablespoon of the basil, and 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Add the green onions, garlic, and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix well, then smear it around the sides of the bowl.

4. Add the roasted potatoes, hot and right out of the oven, to the bowl and toss them very well until coated. Add salt and pepper to taste. Top with the remaining tablespoons of thyme, basil, and parsley. Serve hot, cold, or at room temperature.

HOT LITTLE TIP

Season Seasonally

For this potato salad, you can switch out the herbs based on the season or availability. For example, in cooler months when basil is scarce, try rosemary instead. If it’s spring, consider dill. Use whatever fresh herbs you have on hand and discover your favorite flavor combinations.

About Carrie:

Carrie Morey founded her handmade biscuit business in 2005 with the goal of making the tender, buttery, made-by-hand biscuits of her mother accessible across the country. Over 16 years later, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit is widely recognized as an iconic Southern brand with national retail exposure, 4 grab-and-go eateries in Charleston, Atlanta, and Charlotte, a food truck, and a cult-like following. Carrie is the author of cookbooks: "Callie’s Biscuits and Southern Traditions" and "Hot Little Suppers" (November 2021), and stars in the culinary docu-series, "How She Rolls," about biscuits, business, and balance in her life as an entrepreneur. She resides in Charleston, SC with her husband and three daughters.