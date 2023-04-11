Cal Raleigh bobbleheads, water bottles, and All-Star hats — Mariners announce April fan giveaways

The Mariners return home April 14–23 for nine consecutive home games. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The Mariners kick off their second home stand of the season April 14 at T-Mobile Park. They'll host the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, and St. Louis Cardinals over nine straight home games.

Here are some of the highlights:

Friday, April 14 vs Colorado (7:10 p.m. start time)

National Anthem – Gateway Middle School, Everett, WA

Cal Raleigh Bobblehead Night – The first 20,000 fans through the gates will receive a Cal Raleigh Bobblehead featuring his unforgettable "clinch" moment from last season.

Drought Ended Night Ticket Special – Specially priced $42 Main or $24 View level tickets which include a limited-edition umbrella featuring a photo of Cal Raleigh's iconic swing.

College Night – $10 View Level tickets available to all college students.

Saturday, April 15 vs Colorado (6:40 p.m. start time)

Ceremonial First Pitch – Ruppert Jones, former Seattle Mariner All-Star

Jackie Robinson Day – The Seattle Mariners will join Major League Baseball's annual tribute in honoring Jackie Robinson. All Mariners players and on-field staff will wear #42 jerseys. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jackie Robinson "42" hat.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid for a team-signed #42 jersey. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Sunday, April 16 vs Colorado (1:10 p.m. start time)

National Anthem – Orting Middle School

Little League Day – All kids 14 and under will receive a Mariners poster featuring J.P. Crawford and Ty France.

Monday, April 17 vs Milwaukee (6:40 p.m. start time)

Ceremonial First Pitch – Samantha Gallia, Miss Washington USA 2023

National Anthem – Sonoji Sakai Intermediate School, Bainbridge Island, WA

Rally Cap Night Ticket Special – Fans can purchase specially priced $27 Main or $17 View level tickets and receive a limited-edition reversible rally cap featuring the famed rally shoe.

Mariners Value Game – $10 View Level & Bleachers, $20 Main, and $30 Terrace Level tickets.

Tuesday, April 18 vs Milwaukee (6:40 p.m. start time)

National Anthem – Brier Elementary School, Brier, WA

Hello Kitty Night – Fans can purchase specially priced $43 Main or $26 View level tickets and receive a limited-edition Hello Kitty Mariners-themed bucket hat.

Mariners Value Game – $10 View Level & Bleachers, $20 Main, and $30 Terrace Level tickets.

Friday, April 21 vs St. Louis (7:10 p.m. start time)

Ceremonial First Pitch – Shigetoshi Hasegawa, former Seattle Mariner All-Star

National Anthem – Wanz, Seattle, WA

All-Star Hat Night – The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive an All-Star hat presented by MLB Network.

College Night – $10 View Level tickets available to all college students.

Central Washington University Night – Calling all Wildcat fans! Specially priced $46 Main or $35 View level tickets come with a limited edition CWU/Mariners-themed jersey.

The Mariners Care Foundation also launched its 50/50 raffles.

At each Mariners home game, one lucky fan with the winning ticket number will win half of the net proceeds. The remainder of the proceeds will benefit the Mariners Care Foundation and other non-profit community programs.

All raffle ticket kiosks are staffed by Mariners Care Foundation volunteers in lime green aprons. Learn about the benefits of volunteering for the 50/50 raffle.