SEATTLE — What would happen to an astronaut’s body if it were pushed out of a space shuttle? Do people poop when they die? Can Grandma have a Viking funeral? These are just a few questions mortician and activist Caitlin Doughty has gotten from kids about death. She hilariously offers factual and candid answers to these and other morbid questions in her new book, Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals About Death.

She joins New Day to talk about her inspiration for writing and answer some of your questions about death.

Caitlin's Town Hall at The Forum in Seattle on Sept. 16 is sold out online, but they will have a handful of standby tickets at the door.

