It's still a good time to buy and sell a house in the PNW, with just a few caveats

Seattle realtor Brooke Davis says if you're confident about your employment status then it's a good time to take advantage of the interest rates

SEATTLE — Financial uncertainty has left many of us wondering if it's the right time to buy a home or the right time to sell the one we have.

Seattle realtor Brooke Davis of Brooke Davis Real Estate says the market is still quite strong and interest rates are at a historic low making it a good time to buy. But Davis also cautioned that before buying you need to be in a job where you feel confident in your employment.

While most listings were delayed with the Stay Home mandate, Davis says you can expect to see many houses hit the market over the summer.

