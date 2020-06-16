Supporting displaced musicians from Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — When the pandemic hit, lots of people were put out of work at Pike Place Market. Many had the kind of jobs that don't allow for unemployment checks. Street musicians, or buskers, are iconic figures at the market. Providing joy and entertainment to locals and tourists alike. Busking in many cases, can provide a significant portion of a musicians income. Jeannie Rak and Carly Ann Calbero set up the Busker Relief Fund to help their fellow performers make it through this tough time.