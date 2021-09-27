This Indonesian food truck has mouth-watering dishes

Photographer and editor, Gloria Angelin, spotlights Bumbu Truck and speaks with owner Tino Syamsir about running his small business during the pandemic. #newdaynw

BELLEVUE, Wash. — New Day photographer and editor Gloria Angelin came to the U.S. from Indonesia in her late 20s and knows a lot of immigrants can empathize with missing food from their home country.

Gloria takes us to her favorite food truck, Bumbu Truck, and speaks with business owner Tino Syamsir about his experience running a small business during the pandemic. She also shows us a mouth-watering dish called the “Undecided Combo” which has everything including fried rice, stir-fried noodles, lumpia, chicken satay, and salad.

You can find Bumbu Truck in Seattle and Bellevue and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.