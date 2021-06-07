How to find out if your building is safe

SEATTLE — As more information comes out about some of the warning signs that led up to the collapse of a condo building in Florida, you might be wondering, "How do I know my building is safe?" We've brought in Kai Ki Mow and Ardel Jala from the City of Seattle's Department of Construction and Inspections to provide you with insight into how the inspection process works. The best place to go for more information on your building is the Seattle Services Portal.