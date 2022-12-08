Buddy the Elf cookies at Jenny Cookies Bake Shop bring the magic

These cookies are a perfect and delicious gift for the ultimate "Elf" fan! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — "Elf" is one of those holiday movies that never goes out of style — just like yummy cookies!

Jenny Keller of Jenny Cookies Bakeshop joined the show to share her new cookie theme for December and talk about Elf Day happening at the shop Saturday, Dec. 10!

Best Sugar Cookies Ever - Jenny Cookies Sugar Cookie Recipe

The sugar cookie that started it all!

This recipe will always be dearest to me. Every time I tell students in my cookie workshops that these sugar cookies are fail-proof, they eye me suspiciously. But once they try it, they agree: Anyone can make them and everyone will love them.

PREP TIME: 30 mins | COOK TIME: 10 mins | SERVINGS: 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

3 CUPS ALL-PURPOSE FLOUR PLUS MORE FOR ROLLING

2 TSP. ALUMINUM-FREE BAKING POWDER

1 CUP 2 STICKS SALTED BUTTER, AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

1 CUP SUGAR

1 LARGE EGG

2 TSP. PURE VANILLA EXTRACT

INSTRUCTIONS:

Into a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Set aside.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed, beat butter and sugar for about 1½ minutes, or until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla until well combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula.

Turn the mixer speed to low and carefully add the flour mixture a little at a time, occasionally stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl. Once all the flour has been incorporated, the dough should form a ball around the mixing attachment and feel soft but not sticky.

Wrap the dough ball in a piece of plastic wrap and press down to form a 1-inch-thick disk. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes before rolling or store for up to 7 days tightly wrapped.

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured flat work surface to about ¼-inch thickness, using additional flour as necessary to prevent sticking. Use cookie cutters to create desired shapes, and carefully transfer with a cookie spatula to a nonstick baking sheet, placing the cookies about ¾ inch apart.

Bake one sheet at a time in the middle of the oven until puffy, about 7-8 minutes. Allow the cookies to rest for 2 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Repeat with the gathered scraps and remaining disk until all the dough has been used.

Buttercream Frosting Recipe

This basic buttercream frosting works for a variety of purposes. Depending on which dessert you’re making, this buttercream recipe may be tweaked. Add cocoa powder for a chocolate frosting or drop in some peppermint or lemon extract to pump up the flavor. If you live in a warm climate, it’s a good idea to use half the milk added to the buttercream recipe so the icing is firmer. It’s very fluffy and melts easily in warm weather.

Makes about 6 cups

INGREDIENTS:

1 CUP (225 G) IMPERIAL MARGARINE OR BUTTER (2 STICKS)

1 CUP (225 G) CRISCO VEGETABLE SHORTENING

2 POUNDS (907 G) CONFECTIONERS’ SUGAR (ABOUT 3 1/4 CUPS)

2 TEASPOONS PURE VANILLA EXTRACT

3 TABLESPOONS (45 ML) WHOLE MILK

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine the margarine and Crisco in the bowl of an electric mixer; using a paddle attachment, beat on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.

2. Add half of the confectioners’ sugar and continue beating on low speed for an additional 2 minutes, or until the mixture is creamy, scraping the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add the remaining confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and milk, and beat until the frosting is creamy and fluffy, about 2 minutes more. Add any food coloring at this time, if using, and beat on low speed until light and fluffy.

3. Use immediately or store in an airtight container refrigerated for up to 30 days.

ABOUT JENNY:

Jenny Keller is the author of the popular cookbooks "Eat More Dessert" and "Cookie Class," and owner of the destination bakery Jenny Cookies Bake Shop in Lake Stevens, WA.

Jenny was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in Psychology. Inspired by the PNW’s love of coffee, she started her own espresso business in 2003 which would be the beginning of her entrepreneurial adventure. After her daughter Ally was born, she sold the successful business to settle in as a stay-at-home mom. Not long thereafter Jenny began hobby baking from home with the main focus being buttercream decorated sugar cookies. Creative baking quickly became a passion and her signature cookies were given a name: Jenny Cookies. The cookies were soon joined by cakes, cupcakes and a variety of desserts and a growing blog and social media following.

Jenny’s ideas are simple, timeless and creative. From desserts to everyday entertaining, Jenny lends inspiration and encouragement to others for their own events and everyday celebrations. Her style, designs and expertise have been seen in Country Living, Better Homes & Gardens, People, Us Weekly, Brides, and more. When she’s not creating for jennycookies.com, Jenny styles and creates content for brands such as Wilton, Pottery Barn Kids, Warner Bros, Fresh, Bath & Body Works, McCormick, JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores, and more to connect consumers with their product. She is also known for her work with numerous celebrities such as Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lisa Rinna, and many of ABC’s The Bachelor & Bachelorettes.

Jenny lives in Richmond Beach, WA, with her husband, Dan, and two children, Ally and Hudson.