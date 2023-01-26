Your dog will love this game day chili!

Sue Delegan, creator of Brutus Bone Broth, joined the show to chat about their products and share a recipe. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — We do tons of recipes on the show, but this next one has gone to the dogs — literally.

Brutus Bone Broth is a human-grade bone broth made for dogs to enjoy!

It's now being sold and Costco and it's creator Sue Delegan joined the show to share a fun recipe!

Doggo game day chili

By celebrity chef Ryan Kotwica

INGREDIENTS:

1lb of ground beef

2 carrots, chopped

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 cup green beans or 1 cup bell peppers, chopped

1 cup (any flavor) Brutus Bone Broth

1 tbsp olive oil (just to coat pan and brown meat)

Optional: celery or Brutus on the Go powder for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium pot, start heating up the olive oil. Next, brown the beef and stir until fully cooked and broken down. Pour off some of the fat, but save some for extra flavor. Next, add in carrots and sweet potators and cook until slightly tender, add Brutus Broth and green beans and cook mixture until broth has reduced and "chili" has a thickened consistency. Allow to cool to room temperature before serving. Optional: Top with chopped celery or Brutus on the Go powder for extra flavor and fun!