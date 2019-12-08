SEATTLE — There's a lot going on this week -- which means there's a lot to unpack! Former Seahawk Joe Tafoya, KISW host Taryn Daly and former Sounders radio guy Ross Fletcher join New Day Northwest for a fresh round of Hot Topics! More on everything discussed:
- 50 British words and phrases Americans just don't get
- 'Text-door' Neighbors is the newest Twitter trend
- Minneapolis just banned drive-thrus
- Dog owners kiss their pooches more than their partners
Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.