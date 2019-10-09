SEATTLE — The beloved PBS series Downton Abbey takes place in England during the 1920s -- an era of high fashion and glamour. Whether you're a fan of the show or not, everyone can agree that the costumes on the show are incredible.

Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle joins New Day Northwest to walk us through British fashion over the ages and show us how to incorporate those classic styles into a modern wardrobe.

EVENT INFO: Fans of Downton Abbey might be interested in the "Fashion Meets Film" event in Seattle, which is centered around a special screening of the new Downton Abbey movie. Tickets are $20 per person and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Mary's Place.

FASHION MEETS FILM: DOWNTON ABBEY | Pacific Place 10am: Enjoy breakfast bites, sparkling wine, photo opportunities, and style surprises. 11am: View an exclusive preview of 2019 fall trends influencing both sides of the pond with Darcy Camden, Styled Seattle wardrobe stylist, and Andrew Hoge, Seattle Magazine style and society writer. 11:30am: It's showtime!

