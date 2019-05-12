Project Runway's eighteenth season begins tonight, and this year's group of contestants features a Seattle local, Jennifer Chunkow.

Her brand, Stone Crow Designs, began after the designer was laid off in 2010 and focuses on changing how people view eco-friendly fashion. Jennifer's signature as a designer is her reuse of fabrics and ability to incorporate eco-friendly materials into her line.

Her work has been featured in Seattle Magazine, and her collection has walked the runway in the Independent Designer Runway Show for Bellevue Collection.

Project Runway's season premiere airs tonight at 9:30 p.m. on BRAVO.

The designer joins us to talk about her debut on Project Runway, her goals as a designer, and show off a few looks from her collection.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.