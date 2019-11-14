SEATTLE — The 3 Minute Rule has been utilized by Fortune 100 CEOs and even PTA presidents, and now you can practice it for yourself.

Author Brant Pinvidic used Hollywood storytelling techniques from his experience as an award-winning film director to create an easy-to-learn system, The 3 Minute Rule that teaches us to "simplify the message" and "say less to get more".

In our interview, he shared his technique, the importance of effective communication, and the success he's seen using The 3 Minute Rule himself.

