SEATTLE — Registered Dietician Christy Goff, from Pacific Medical Center's Living Well Alliance, joins us to discuss the importance of adapting to nutritional needs as you age, and how to find protein without the risk of increasing cholesterol. She also shows us a few delicious and simple dishes we can make at home.

Good Mood Sardines

Ingredients:

4 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon finely diced red onion

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 (4.35-ounce) can sardines, packed in water, low sodium

Mix the lemon juice, lemon zest, red onion, parsley, mint, olive oil, and mustard, in a bowl and stir to combine.

Add the sardines and flake them into chunky pieces with a fork. Stir gently to combine. (Taste; you may want to add a pinch of salt or more lemon juice.)

Serve on crackers, a sandwich or to top a fresh salad.

Beet and Walnut Salad

Ingredients:

3-4 pre-cooked beets

1/4 cup red onion, sliced thinly

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

Optional garnish: parsley, cilantro, goat cheese or thyme

Buy pre-cooked beets or rinse canned beats. Chop the beets into large chunks and place in a large bowl.

Next, soak red onion slices in cold water for about 15 minutes to reduce the strong flavor.

To make the dressing, mix balsamic vinegar, garlic, and salt/pepper and then whisk in olive oil slowly.

Add dressing, onions, and walnuts to the beets and allow beets to marinate in the dressing for a few minutes prior to serving.

Harvest Salad

1 medium-sized butternut squash, peeled and cubed

3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups baby spinach or arugula, chopped

1/4 cup roasted pecans

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp. goat cheese

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Toss squash cubes in 1.5 tbsp. olive oil and salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes, or until tender.

While cooking, chop or loosely tear your greens and add to a serving bowl along with the pecans, cranberries, goat cheese and once cooked, the butternut squash.

Add remaining olive oil and balsamic vinegar and toss. Add more salt or pepper if desired. Serve immediately or save undressed for the next few days.

Blueberries with Yogurt

Ingredients:

1 pint fresh or frozen blueberries

½ cup of plain non-fat yogurt

1 Tablespoon chopped walnuts

2 teaspoons of grated dark chocolate (optional)

Place blueberries in a small bowl (washed and patted dry) or slightly defrosted if using frozen.

Pour yogurt evenly on top. Sprinkle with walnuts and chocolate. Serve as a snack.

