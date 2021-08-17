How to be a boundary boss and set boundaries for a happier life

'Boundary Boss' by Terri Cole provides readers with the tools they need to set healthy boundaries. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Now that things are slowly opening up, it's important we don't go back to our old normal that left us feeling exhausted and stretched too thin, and that we learn to set boundaries! But that’s not easy to do.

In addition to Terri's Boundary Boss Bill of Rights you can also take a quick survey to find out why you communicate the way you do, and how you can communicate more effectively with others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



For over two decades, Terri has worked with a diverse group of clients from stay-at-home moms to celebrities, pop stars (Ariana Grande called the tools in the book life-changing), and Fortune 500 CEO’s. Terri’s mission is to help women stop living out learned boundary behaviors that don’t serve them. The techniques, tools, and strategies that Terri shares will teach you to align your choices and boundary behaviors with your most authentic self and exercise personal agency.