Bouncing back when life throws you a curve: How to have a resilient mindset

SEATTLE — Dr. Gregg Jantz, founder of Edmonds mental health treatment center, A Place of Hope, speaks about the importance of resiliency, or the ability to bounce back, after experiencing hardship.

What happens when we don't develop resiliency?

Not developing resiliency can make us more prone to experiencing depression, anxiety, and fatigue. It can have physical repercussions, such as decreasing the strength of our immune system. Another consequence could be addiction, as individuals could turn to alcohol, misuse of prescription drugs, or overeating after facing trauma or life adversities.

What lowers resilience?

Leftover anger, resentments, unforgiveness, and traumatic experiences can all lower resilience. Anything in the anger department can also lower our ability to bounce back because it can prevent feelings of joy and peace.

What do we need to do to start to build back that resilience as adults?

The first thing to do is introspection — recognize feelings of toxicity, anger, resentment, and fear. Recognizing anticipatory anxiety is also important, which is when you find yourself developing the habit of anxiously anticipating the next bad thing occurring.

Another action is to look at physical health and create a basic self care plan. Getting enough sleep and drinking water are simple ways to build resiliency.

Once we start to identify those markers, how do we go forward?

Accountability is crucial in helping us change. This could come in the form of seeking a counselor or somebody close to help you through tough times. Dr. Jantz says the key is commitment, and being able to commit to cleaning up emotions and working on our resilience.

How does resilience affect kids?

Dr. Jantz says kids are naturally resilient. They have a bounce back factor that us adults can learn from. However, kids also absorb the emotion of their environment. If they are growing up in a fear-based environment, the kids will be like a sponge and absorb that over time. It's important to look at what is in the environment and how you're modeling it to see how it is affecting children.

