Boozy popsicles and creamsicle cocktails are the best way to celebrate National Tequila Day

SEATTLE — It's National Tequila Day on July 24th so after Amity learned the ropes from Milagro Tequila's Brand Ambassador Luis Octavio Lopez she decided to try her hand making the cocktails and boozy paletas/popsicles for Director of Local Programming Lindsay Sieverkropp!

Try them yourself!



Fun in the Sun Cocktail + Paleta

4 parts strawberry/orange blend

1/2 part agave nectar

2 parts Milagro Silver

Method: Shake strain over Collins glass with ice. Garnish with an orange wheel. To make popsicle, add water to the recipe and freeze in a mold.

Orange Creamsicle

2 parts Milagro Reposado

1/2 part lemon juice

2 parts OJ

2 parts half&half

1/4 part agave.

Method: Add all ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake it up pour into a Collins glass with fresh ice and garnish with orange zest

ABOUT MILAGRO TEQUILA:

Milagro Tequila is an award-winning tequila brand founded in 1998 in Mexico City, inspired by the hopeful spirit, endless positivity, and anything-is-possible creativity of its founding city.

The Milagro Tequila line consists of three Core expressions and three premium Select expressions, both ranges made up of Silver, Reposado, and Añejo respectively.

Milagro Tequila is made from 100% blue agave from the Jalisco Highlands, where the finest, sweetest blue agave in the world is cultivated.